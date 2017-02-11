Meizu M5S pricing leaked prior to its launch

Meizu the smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch its 2017 smartphone the Meizu M5S. The company will be holding a press conference in Bejing on February 15 and it is expected that the company could officially unveil the mid-range smartphone.

However, prior to it's launch the price of the smartphone has been leaked on the Chinese website Weibo. While there have been already many rumors and leaks we pretty much have a good idea about the smartphone now and this leak just indicates that the launch of Meizu M5S is imminent and it will be soon.

SEE ALSO: LG G6 officially confirmed to use the Snapdragon 821, and that's why it's releasing at the MWC 2017

As per the leaked image, it looks like the M5S will likely come with a 5-inch version with 10W fast charge, 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. This device is supposedly priced around 999 Yuan (approx Rs. 9,703.)

In addition, reports suggest that there could also be another version with a 5.2-inch display, 18W fast charge, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage and this smartphone looks to be priced at 1,199 Yuan(approx Rs. 11,645).

The prices are for the Chinese market and it might change when the smartphone hits the international market.

SEE ALSO: Samsung may skip Galaxy S8, instead announce Galaxy S8 Plus

The M5S is also expected to come with a 13 MP main camera and a 5 MP selfie shooter, MediaTek MT6753 chipset with a 1.3 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU, 2930mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner.

Source