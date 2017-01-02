Meizu M5S Spotted on GeekBench With 2GB RAM and Octa-Core SoC

Not so long ago, the complete roadmap of the Chinese smartphone vendor, Meizu for the year 2017 leaked online. In the leaked schedule, it is said that the Meizu M5S will be the first smartphone to be released in 2017. To be precise, it will be unveiled in February.

Ahead of its launch next month, the phone is now spotted on the benchmarking site - GeekBench and the listing reveals the phone has mid-range specs. At heart, the Meizu M5S will feature an octa-core chip, and the listing revealed the chipset as MediaTek MT6753.

Sadly, the listing showed that the Meizu M5S would feature only 2GB of RAM. But, there might be variants of the phone with more memory, according to the TENAA listing. Late last month, we have seen the same phone certified by Chinese TENAA and it also revealed some important specs of the phone.

The Meizu M5S will feature a 5.2-inch 720p display and a 13MP primary camera along with a 5MP selfie camera. The phone will be armed with a 2930mAh battery. The spotted device runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

