Meizu M5S With Metal Body and Octa-Core Chipset to Be Unveiled in China

Meizu, the Chinese smartphone maker, had recently unveiled it’s latest flagship called the Meizu Pro 6 Plus. And as per the new rumors, the company is already prepping for the launch of a mid-ranger, which goes by the moniker Meizu M5S.

Leaked images of the smartphone reveal a typical Meizu design language with a rectangular-ish home button and an all metal body. Reportedly, the smartphone will come in three color variants: Silver Gray, Gold, and Rose Gold.

As far as the specs are concerned, the smartphone will sport a 5.2-inch HD display (720x1280), an octa-core MediaTek chipset clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The imaging department will be taken care of by a 13MP camera at the back and a 5MP front-facing camera. The entire package will be powered by a 2930mAh battery.

The smartphone is currently speculated to be launched in China. There’s no word on the pricing or its global availability as of now.

Source