Meizu MWC 2017 event set for February 28; here's what to expect

Meizu finally rolls out media invites for the upcoming Mobile World Congress for February 28. Although the Chinese smartphone vendor didn't quite reveal that they are going to announce at the event.

Looking the invite looks like Meizu surely has something exciting in its stock as it states "faster than ever" as their tag line. This indicates that the smartphone vendor may be, might unveil a smartphone with high-speed processor delivering the faster overall performance. Well, we aren't quite sure on which device it might be.

The Chinese smartphone recently unveiled Meizu M5s smartphone in China. The device was announced in two storage variants, wherein one will come with a 16GB memory unit, while the other one might sport a 32GB inbuilt storage capacity. Both the variants can be expanded up to 128Gb via a microSD card.

To recall the specs, Meizu M5s sports a metallic body and on the other hand, features a 5.2-inch HD IPS 2.5D curved display. Further, the device is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz, which is apparently paired with 3GB of RAM unit. Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the device is backed by a 3000 mAh battery along with a fast charging technology.

In terms of optics, Meizu M5s features a 13MP rear camera and comes along with a dual color LED flash, PDAF, 5P lens and ƒ/2.2 aperture. While on the and on the front fits a 5Mp selfie shooter. As per the price, the 16GB version model is available at Rs. 7,787, while the 32GB variant is priced at around Rs. 9,736.

Expectations are such the Chinese smartphone vendor might unveil the Meizu M5s globally. Well, to know more about Meizu's announcement at the Mobile World Congress 2017, stay tuned to GizBot.