Meizu MX6 will feature 4GB RAM with all its models

Meizu launched their mid-range smartphone MX6 smartphone last year in July. But in particular, the smartphone has been made available only in China. The device is yet to come to other countries.

So while we have been still waiting for Meizu to launch it in other nations, there have been rumors over the internet stating that the smartphone could come in several RAM variants. The reports have said, it could either be a 3GB or 4GB variant.

The speculations have been going on regarding the same but no firm disclosures have been made as to what the company might actually be offering. And this has been the case for some time.

However, the situation might change as of now. Meizu in its latest tweet has just announced that all models of the Meizu MX6 will feature 4GB RAM. Interestingly, the company seems to be focusing on performance and this might actually be a good news for the consumers. Performance, on the other hand, is one of the key selling points of smartphones.

As for the other specs of the phone, it comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The Meizu MX6 is powered by 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio X20 MT6797 processor and it packs 32GB of internal storage which unfortunately cannot be expanded. The cameras featured on the Meizu MX6 are a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies. Further, the Meizu MX6 runs Android 6.0 and is powered by a 3060mAh non-removable battery.

The dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone also includes connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, FM, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.