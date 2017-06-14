Meizu Pro 7 images leaked again: Secondary E-Ink display confirmed

Meizu is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone in the market and going by the recent rumors and leaks the company is expected to roll out Meizu Pro 7.

While we have already seen some renders of the smartphone, the most talked about feature of this handset has been its design. A Meizu executive has even stated that the phone will be better than the Samsung Galaxy S8. Well, until the device becomes official we can't say anything on the topic but what we can say is that the Galaxy S8 has taken the smartphone design to a next level.

That being said, we have yet another point to talk about today as fresh images of the alleged smartphone have been leaked online. The leaked images of the upcoming Meizu Pro 7 flagship basically confirms what we have reported earlier. We had said that the smartphone could feature a small-sized secondary display on the rear panel.

And today's leaked images show the presence of a secondary E-Ink display positioned at the back of the smartphone. It is quite obvious that this display will notify users for any type of notifications.

Further sharing our revelations about the secondary display it looks like it will be placed at the left corner below the cameras and the flash. According to reports, the display could be made from e-ink (paper-like display technology) which is characterized by high brightness and contrast, a wide viewing angle, and ultra-low power requirements. The secondary screen may be used to display time and date, reminders, message notification and others.

However, we must give some point to Meizu because this design is new in the market and innovative. It will be interesting to see how the phone fares in real life scenarios.

Apart from the display, recent rumors have suggested that the smartphone will be featuring Mediatek's Helio X30 SoC, along with a 5.2-inch 1080p display and a dual Sony IMX386 + IMX286 dual camera. In any case, Meizu is expected to launch the device soon and once it goes official we will update you on the matter at the same time we might compare it with the Galaxy S8 as per the claims that we have heard from the company's executive.

