Meizu Pro 7 kind of confirmed to feature the Helio X30 processor

Initially, it was speculated that the Meizu Pro 7 would be unveiled on July 26. However, going by the recent rumors, Meizu plans to launch the device on July 7, which is just a couple of days away.

Thanks to the countless number of leaks and reports, we more or less know what the flagship smartphone is going to offer. Naturally, the secondary E-ink display of the Meizu Pro 7 has been the center of attraction for most of these reports. Keeping that aside, the processor of the device has also been the talk of the town.

The Meizu Pro 7 is expected to come equipped with a MediaTek Helio X30 chipset under the hood. Well, it goes without saying that we haven't got any official confirmation from the company yet. However, MediaTek has reportedly been working on the Helio X30 for quite a long time now. Since it is a flagship chipset, its presence in the Meizu Pro 7 is not surprising.

Now, yet again a Chinese website called ithome.com has published a report that supports all these claims. So it can be safely assumed that the upcoming flagship from Meizu will indeed be the first phone to feature a MediaTek Helio X30 processor.

However, the real question is will it be able to give tough competition to the smartphones with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor. Well, that we will know only after the Meizu Pro 7 is launched.

Talking about the Helio X30, it is a Deca-core processor that has two Cortex-A73 cores running at 2.5GHz, four Cortex-A53s at 2.2GHz and another four A35s at 1.9GHz. It supports 4K displays, up to 8GB of RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. Furthermore, it will carry support for 3x carrier aggregation, LTE cat-10 and Imagiq 2.0.