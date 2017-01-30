Meizu Pro 7 leaked in a presentation slide; to boast of 4K display, and titanium body

The Meizu Pro 7 might be powered by the upcoming flagship SoC, Helio X30.

By:

Meizu Pro 7, the name which was making rounds on the internet for a long time has been leaked yet again via an official presentation slide. The leaked slides also gave us a glimpse of how the smartphone will look like and some of the major specifications as well.

Meizu Pro 7 leaked in a presentation slide suggests a 4K display

The device in the presentation slide looks a lot similar to the Meizu Pro 6 and Pro 6s from the rear. But, the material used to build the phone is Titanium, which will be a lot sturdier than the metal construction. Other specifications of the phone include a 5.7-inch 4K display and a 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor with a pixel size of 1.4um.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 name gets confirmed!

The Meizu Pro 7 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio X30 SoC aided with three different RAM variants: 4GB/6GB/8GB, along with 128GB of onboard storage. Also, the higher variant of the phone is expected to feature a dual curved display and 8GB of RAM.

Meizu Pro 7 leaked in a presentation slide suggests a 4K display

The pricing for the higher model might be 3799 Yuan (approx. Rs. 37,500), and Meizu is expecting to launch the phone in the first quarter of 2017, according to the earlier leaked product roadmap cycle. There were some rumors earlier stating that the phone will be announced in a Snapdragon 835 variant as well, but that seems to be a distant dream now.

SOURCE



Read More About meizu | Meizu Pro 7 | smartphones | mobiles | news | rumors

Other articles published on Jan 30, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers
Apps | RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | Google Plus | Newsletters | Media | Sitemap | Feedback | Advertise with us | Careers | About Us | Contact Us
© Greynium Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy