Meizu Pro 7 leaked images reveal horizontal rear dual camera setup

The upcoming Meizu Pro 7 has been the subject of interest for smartphone enthusiasts for many days now. We have been hearing a lot of leaks and rumors about this flagship device.

Yet again, a render said to be of the Meizu Pro 7 has surfaced online. It is worth pointing out that the latest leak has originated from Russia, where the company has a strong foot holding. That being said, we should also mention that this render was posted on Weibo and got a response from Meizu. The company's Senior VP, Yang Zhe hinted that the Meizu Pro 7 will look completely different.

So, it has been kind of proved that the render was the work of some Meizu fan. However, Zhe did say that the render looked quite attractive. As expected, he refused to give out any details about the designs and specifications of the much-anticipated device. Anyway, let's take a look at the render.

Design Well, it is pretty much evident that the front part of the phone is heavily influenced by the design of the Samsung Galaxy S8. It sports the similar curved edge-to-edge display with super-thin bezels at the top and the bottom. The top bezel will hold the front-facing camera, while the bottom bezel will hold the physical home button. The phone could come without a physical home button as well. Dual camera setup As seen from the image above, the rear part of the purported Meizu Pro 7 bears a dual camera setup. The cameras are horizontally aligned and housed at the top left part. There is also a LED flash placed beside the camera module. Two color variants Here the pictures show the device in two different shades of Black. One appears to glossy and the other has a matte finish. In any case, we expect the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to launch the Meizu Pro 7 in more color versions.

