Meizu Pro 7 live images show secondary display in action

Meizu Pro 7 slated to be unveiled on July 7 is definitely an interesting device with a secondary display at its rear. We have seen the images of the alleged smartphone hit the web many times in the past. Now, there are a few live images those have leaked online showing the smaller LCD display in its full glory.

A Weibo user @Digital Chat Station has revealed live images of the Meizu Pro 7 showing a close look at the dual camera sensors at the rear. The leaked specifications point out at two 12MP Sony sensors (IMX386 and IMX268) sensors at the rear. Notably, the Sony IMX386 sensor has been used by smartphones such as Meizu MX6 and Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

Dual camera lens with LED flash Both the camera sensors seem to be horizontally positioned above the secondary display at the rear. The image also shows a dual LED flash towards the left. We have seen many manufacturers implement dual rear camera sensors with a wide angle and a telephoto lens in order to achieve superior low light imaging performance. Secondary display is seen in action Besides showing the camera arrangement, one of the live images shows the secondary display at the rear in active. It appears to run a PAC-MAN sort of game on it. In addition to showing notifications, this display is said to work like a primary screen. Read shells of Meizu Pro 7 leak The third image of the Meizu Pro 7 shows a bunch of the device's rear shells having cutouts for the dual cameras and secondary display. These shells are seen in various colors such as rose gold, red, blue, gold and black. From this image, it is likely that the company might announce red and blue variants of its flagship smartphone.