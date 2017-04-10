Meizu Pro 7 may launch soon, hints Meizu VP

Meizu is a brand, which always gives tough competition to Xiaomi. As both brands are known for coming up with phones with innovative designs and features, more often they launch smartphones around the same time. Now, a Weibo post by Meizu VP Li Nan has triggered a rumor that the company is planning to release a new flagship model, Meizu Pro 7.

The VP has hinted that the company would introduce a smartphone this month while responding to an inquiry on Weibo. While he didn't disclose the name of the upcoming device, he did add that it has a new look and interesting designs. This little piece of information does make it clear that the phone is not Meizu M5X, but most likely it will be the Pro 7. Notably, the Meizu Pro 6 was launched around this time last year.

Moreover, as Xiaomi is set to launch its flagship the Mi 6 in the coming days, it could be possible that Meizu is also planning to come up with a flagship smartphone as well.

Interestingly, the price of the latest pro series phone, Meizu Pro 6S has been slashed down by 200 yuan. This could further mean that the company is trying to clear the remaining stock prior to the launch of a brand new flagship.

Previously a leak suggested that the Meizu Pro 7 will sport a 5.7-inch. 4K display with the resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and AOD display screen technology support. The phone is also said to be powered by an Helio X30 chipset.

In terms of optics, the device will bear a 12MP primary shooter with Sony IMX362 CMOS sensor.

However, we have to wait to see if these rumors are true or not.