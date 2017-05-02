Meizu Pro 7 new leaked render shows dual camera system

Almost every flagship or a new smartphone that is coming out in the market today is likely featuring a dual camera setup. While the trend seems to be catching on among many smartphone manufacturers, now Meizu the Chinese smartphone seems to have jumped on the bandwagon to incorporate dual camera system in its smartphone.

The latest smartphone that has been doing rounds on the internet is the Meizu Pro 7 which is going to be the company's flagship device as well. While there have been several leaks in the past which have revealed several features of the smartphone, the last one stated that the Meizu Pro 7 could be launched soon. And this news came from a Weibo post by Meizu VP Li Nan.

But as it is with any smartphone we can expect many leaks and rumors to appear until the device becomes official.

New Leak: Suggests Dual Camera Setup While that is the current scenario with the unannounced smartphones, now a new render of the Meizu Pro 7 has just appeared or has been leaked on Weibo. Interestingly, the new render shows a dual-camera setup on the rear of the Pro 7. Further, the leak shows that the dual camera setup is aligned horizontally with dual flash on the upper part of the rear. The design The smartphone seems to have been designed to look simple yet elegant. At the back side, it seems to be clean and it looks like there are no antenna lines running around the back as well. Talking about the front we can see there are thin bezels on the top and the bottom. At the top, we can further see the earpiece, the front camera and a couple of sensors. The bottom part has the home button and there might be a fingerprint sensor embedded. We don't see a separate scanner for the same. Features and Specifications Speculations and past reports have suggested that the Pro 7 will sport a 5.7-inch 2K display, be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, and will feature a single Sony IMX362 12-megapixel camera sensor. The smartphone is expected to come in two RAM and storage variants being a 3GB and a 4GB RAM model and a 32 GB and 62 GB storage models. We should get to hear more about the smartphone in the coming days. Competition Looking at the new render Meizu is getting into the dual camera game, it will be competing with many other Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Huawei, LeEco, and Vivo who have already launched their products with dual cameras. In any case, while the technology is becoming popular among the different brands, it always good to see a manufacturer adopting new design and hardware to compete in the market. Meizu looks set to disrupt the market once again with a new product. Source