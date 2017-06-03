Meizu Pro 7, Pro 7 Plus specs, launch date and rear cover leak

In the past, we have seen a few devices featuring a secondary ink display at the rear panel. These secondary screens occupy almost the whole of the rear panel. If you don't remember, the YotaPhone 2 that was launched back in 2015 is one such phone.

The Meizu Pro 7 seems to bring this secondary display functionality with a difference. It is said that the secondary display will be a small-sized one. However, we have no clue on the exact functionality of this screen. A recent report has revealed the leaked renders of the Meizu Pro 7 show front and rear of the device showing its possible design. Also, the different color variants of the smartphone from the rear are seen via these renders.

To be better than Galaxy S8 A Meizu executive stated that the Meizu Pro 7 appears to be better than the Galaxy S8. He made this huge claim as it looks like the Meizu Pro 7 will be one of the most aesthetically designed smartphones of this year. Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus variants Going by the well known tipster Mocha RQ, the Meizu's flagship smartphone might arrive in two variants - Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus. The former is likely to arrive with a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display whereas the Plus variant is said to feature a 5.7-inch QHD 1440p display. Both the smartphones are said to use AMOLED panels made by Samsung. Samsung SoC possible He also tipped that one of the Meizu Pro 7 variants might be powered by a MediaTek SoC while the other one might be powered by the Samsung Exynos SoC. To be specific, the Meizu Pro 7 might use a MediaTek Helio X30 SoC and the Meizu Pro 7 Plus might use an Exynos 8890 SoC. July launch possible The flagship Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus are likely to be launched sometime in July. A mid-range phone also on tow Also, the company seems to be working on a mid-ranger in August or September and this phone is believed to use a Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 630 SoC.

