Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus appear again in new renders

It is a known fact that Meizu is working on its flagship devices, the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus. Both the models are expected to come with the same specs sheet, the exception being the dimensions. The Pro 7 is likely to sport a 5.2-inch 1080p display while the Pro 7 Plus will feature a 5.7-inch 2K Samsung AMOLD display.

Today, we have come across some renders said to be the Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. Well, truth to be told, these images are clearly fan-made. So if you are a Meizu fan, don't get your hopes up too much. However, the renders seem to be made based on the leaks and rumors we have heard so far. As you can see, both the devices feature a secondary ticker screen on the back.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Secondary ticker screen Previous reports have suggested that the Meizu Pro 7 and Meizu Pro 7 Plus will come with a small-sized secondary display on the back Keeping in line with those leaks, the latest renders also show the phones flaunting a secondary ink display at the rear panel. Up until now, we didn't know the functionality of this secondary display. However, going by the new renders, the auxiliary screen on the back will probably show notifications for missed calls, SMS, chat messages along with date and time. Horizontal dual cameras The Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus are tipped to be the first Meizu phones to have rear dual cameras. We can see here that the camera sensors on the back are placed side by side. There is also a LED flash sitting next to them. Other features Under the hood, the smartphones are said to employ a Deca-core MediaTek Helio X30 processor along with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. There will also be a large 3000mAh battery to keep the lights on. In addition to this, the phones are likely to run on Meizu's own Flyme OS that is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.