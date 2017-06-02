Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus to be released next month; shows dual rear camera

It is time for Meizu to release some premium phones this year. We have seen other Chinese smartphone manufacturers unveiling devices on a daily basis and it looks like Meizu was left behind.

Here is a great news for Meizu fans. Now a new report from igeekphone states that the flagship phones- Meizu Pro 7 and Meizu Pro 7 Plus will finally be released in the month of July. This can be considered as a new generation flagship phones by Meizu. This information has been listed on Weibo by Mocha RQ. Along with the release date, it also speaks about few of its key specs.

As per this data, the Meizu Pro 7 will sport a not-so-large display of 5.2 inches made up of AMOLED material from South Korean giant, Samsung. The display will have a better resolution of 1080P. On the other hand, the Meizu Pro 7 plus will have a similar display setup but with larger screen size. It will feature a 5.7-inch display with 2K resolution.

To speak about under the hood software, the phones will have a processor from Mediatek and Samsung. The model numbers are not confirmed yet but expected to have Helio X30 and Exynos 8895 in it.

No much information is known so far, but the leaked images speak about the dual rear camera and its elegant design as well. Along with all these, Mocha RQ has also revealed that Meizu fans may have to wait until August or September to get the Snapdragon processors on the smartphones.

