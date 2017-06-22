Meizu Pro 7 live image leaks showing dual lens rear camera

The upcoming Meizu Pro 7 has been making rounds all over the internet since quite some time. But we have not seen any live images of the device hit the web. This scenario seems to be all set to change from now on.

We say this as a new leak showcases the real life image of the purported Meizu Pro 7 smartphone, thanks to the Weibo post. The image shown above shows the dual lens rear camera setup at the rear of the smartphone, thereby adhering to the earlier leaks and speculations. Notably, the presence of such a camera is just one of the highlights of this smartphone. The other one is the secondary display the below the camera.

In the leaked image, the secondary display at the rear appears to be turned off. However, the cut for this display is clearly visible. A recent leak claimed that Meizu will let users customize this display at the rear using software.

Leaving the display aside, the Meizu Pro 7 smartphone's key specifications were also revealed by the previous rumors and speculations. The device is believed to arrive with a MediaTek Helio X30 SoC. The dual lens rear camera setup is believed to comprise two 12MP Sony sensors. Also, the device is likely to be launched in different variants based on RAM and storage capacities such as 4GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage capacity.

For now, there is no clarity on when exactly the Meizu Pro 7 smartphone might be launched and we need to wait for an official confirmation to know further. Until then, we need to take this real life image with a pinch of salt.