Meizu Pro 7 said to come with 24W Fast Charging support

Looks like Meizu could launch its flagship smartphone Pro 7 any day now. We have already seen the phone appearing in multiple leaks in the past couple of months. One of the main reasons behind the hype is its unique design.

Now, two testing units believed to be of the smartphone has been spotted on China's 3C certification website. The devices were listed on the site as the Meizu M792C and M792Q. Unfortunately, the 3C site has not shed any light on the phone's specifications. The only information we have come to know is that the Meizu Pro 7 will come with 24W fast charging support.

Anzhuo, the website where we got this news from claims that the Meizu Pro 7 will be unveiled in the next month. While they haven't provided any solid evidence to back up their statement, the certification hints towards the imminent launch of the device.

In any case, going by the earlier rumors, the Meizu Pro 7 is said to employ a Deca-core MediaTek Helio X30 processor along with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. There will also be a large 3000mAh battery to keep the lights on.

As for the software, it is likely to run on Meizu's own Flyme OS that is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

On the optics front, the Meizu Pro 7 is expected to be the first phone from the company to feature dual cameras.

As we have already mentioned before, the smartphone is rumored to come with a small-sized secondary display on the rear panel.