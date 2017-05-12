Meizu Pro 7 specs revealed in source code

We have seen quite a lot of rumors and leaks concerning the Meizu's flagship phone, Pro 7. Despite the company stating anything about it, we have got to know specs and features of this phone ahead of its launch.

Now, it is not about the leaks once again. People from GizChina.it tried to dig some more information about the specs of this upcoming flagship device. They have come up with some interesting codes which reveal more details of Meizu Pro 7. They claim that this code comes from the source at Meizu who are working on Flyme for their new flagship device.

Let us see what are the other unknown things revealed by this code. The screenshot captured by them also highlights few important details in orange.

Processor used It's already known that this handset will be equipped with Mediatek Helio X30 processor and can be considered as the first one to feature this chipset. This code also speaks the same. Also Read: Alleged Meizu Pro 7 renders leaked: Almost bezel-less display It says that the device will be integrated with a 10nm deca-core Mediatek MT6799. It is a code name for the Helio X30 which is mentioned earlier here. The X30 also features 3 core clusters which range from 2 x 2.5Ghz down to 4 x 1.9Ghz. Dual-camera setup It also speaks about the two camera modules shown on the phone. It looks like the phone may come with a dual camera setup at the rear and are said to include sensors such as Sony IMX386 and IMX286. Whereas, the front sensor is of Samsung S5K368, the one which is found on OnePlus 3T. Dual-display Other than dual-camera, Meizu Pro 7 is also said to come with a dual-display. The exact information regarding this feature is not yet known, but we can expect the phone to have some interesting display in it like LG V20 and HTC U Ultra which sports secondary screen.

