Meizu Pro 7 to be launched on July 7, hints teaser

Meizu Pro 7 has been hitting the rumor mills since the past few months. While we have seen hearing that the device might be unveiled on July 26, the fresh report that has hit the web suggests at a July 7 launch date.

Of course, this is not the first time that we are coming across the Meizu Pro 7 launch related information. The smartphone was speculated to see the light of the day in March 2017 but it is make it through. Likewise, there is no confirmation that the device will be unleashed on July 7 except for a teaser that surfaced on Weibo.

Detailing about the Meizu Pro 7, the smartphone is believed to be decent device. It is likely to look attractive as it is an upcoming high-end device. At its core, the smartphone is believed to house a MediaTek Helio X3 processor with different RAM capacities ranging from 4GB to 8GB. The previous rumors have suggested that the smartphone might have a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of two 12MP sensors.

The Meizu Pro 7 is talked about for the alleged presence of the dual display setup. The device is likely to arrive with a secondary display at its rear that could be used for accessing notifications. A recently leaked render of the alleged Meizu device in question clearly shows the cutout for the secondary display at its rear.

Going by the information that we in hand right now, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7R aka Galaxy Note FE is also believed to be launched on July 7 in Korea.