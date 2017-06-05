Meizu Pro 7 tipped to feature both USB Type-C Port and 3.5mm audio jack

The Meizu Pro 7 has been appearing in multiple leaks from the past few days. The hype is understandable since a Meizu executive has even stated that the phone will be better than the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Up until now, the leaks have revealed some specifications and features of the Meizu Pro 7. However, today we will tell you about a new leak that has shown us the bottom side of the phone's back panel. As you can see from the image, the handset comes with a USB Type-C Port as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. While it has become a trend for smartphone manufacturers to ditch the headphone jack, that doesn't seem to be the case here.

Also Read: Meizu Pro 7, Pro 7 Plus specs, launch date and rear cover leak

The source of the leak is Weibo, the Chinese micro-blogging site. The alleged Meizu Pro 7 in the image is in black color and you can see the vertically aligned Meizu branding on the right side of the device. There is also a speaker grill visible, which means that the phone won't come with dual speakers. Other than that, no other information has been obtained from this leak.

Talking about other features, the Meizu Pro 7 is likely to sport a not-so-large 5.2-inch AMOLED display with the resolution of 1080p. Another interesting thing we have come to know from a recent report that the flagship will have a small-sized secondary display over the main panel.

Under the hood, it is said to employ a Deca-core MediaTek Helio X30 processor along with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. There will also be a large 3000mAh battery to keep the lights on.

In addition to this, the phone is expected to run on Meizu's own Flyme OS that is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

On the optics front, it is being assumed that the Meizu Pro 7 will come with a rear dual camera setup.

Source Via