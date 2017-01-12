Meizu's flagship won't come with Qualcomm’s SoC in 2017

According to a recent report, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu despite having signed a patent agreement won't be including Qualcomm's chipset in their upcoming flagship products in 2017.

Meizu during a chat session revealed a couple of information and also gave some hints about their upcoming flagship. But on the other hand, the company has established that it has no such plans to include Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor.

As Android Headlines reports, during the interview with the company's President and Vice President, they also talked about Meizu's success and that the company had managed to sell 22 million smartphones in 2016, achieving a new record. However, Meizu's officials did not particularly declare whether customers would get a MediaTek-powered Meizu-branded flagship or a Qualcomm Snapdragon powered flagship.

Nothing was mentioned about the Exynos-powered device, but it could launch in 2017. As expected, the company was too careful and did not want to reveal anything exclusively.

Following up on a recently-leaked Meizu roadmap, it did reveal that Meizu was planning to release a Snapdragon-powered smartphone in the fourth quarter of this year. It won't be their flagship handset, though.

While everything right now is uncertain and that Meizu remains mysterious, it will be interesting to see what the company is planning for 2017. More information will be available in the coming days as the company is scheduled to release the Meizu PRO 7 in H1 this year.

