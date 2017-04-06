Meizu to launch a new mid-range smartphone? Appears on TENAA

Meizu may not be as popular as Huawei, OPPO, Vivo or other Chinese brands but like Xiaomi this company is known for producing great quality hardware at relatively affordable prices. Moreover, the company has been stepping up its game in the smartphone world quite remarkably.

Having said that, this Chinese smartphone manufacturer may be planning to unveil yet another mid-range model soon. As such, a new phone with model number M612C has just appeared on TENAA for certification. This may be good news for Meizu fans. Besides, the TENNA listing also reveals few details about this mysterious smartphone.

As per the listing, the device is powered by a Quad-core SoC clocked at 1.3GHz. The smartphone comes in three RAM variants, a 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM basic variant, a 3GB RAM and 32GB mainstream variant and finally a 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM high-end version.

The listing further reveals that this new Meizu model will come armed with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MPixel selfie camera. The smartphone will run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. And that's it! No further information has been revealed. However, now that the smartphone has appeared on the listing, it is expected to be launched soon. So in the coming days, everything will be disclosed.

On the other hand, the new phone could be a variant of the M5 series models. Most reports suggest that it could be the Meizu M5X model but more strikingly the design of the device does resemble that of Meizu M5 Note.