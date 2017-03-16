Micromax 4G VoLTE feature phones coming soon; A threat to Reliance Jio phones

Micromax has lost its market position to the Chinese rivals of late. In order compete with its challengers, the company seems to be prepping low-cost feature phones with 4G VoLTE support.

Lately, the 4G VoLTE feature is being used by many people as Reliance Jio started offering free 4G voice calls. With the increase in the usage of this feature, many budget smartphones have also started featuring support for 4G VoLTE. To make a difference, Jio is rumored to be in plans to unveil two disruptively priced feature phones with this feature. But it looks like Jio is not the only one with this plan.

Micromax has fallen to the fifth position from the first one in terms of overall rankings in the Indian market. The company is in plans to revive its market presence with the basic phones likely dubbed Bharat One priced below Rs. 2,500. The company is also prepping to launch Bharat Two, a 4G VoLTE smartphone priced below Rs. 3,300.

The Bharat One, being a feature phone, will have the touch-and-type functionality and will not support Android OS. It will be aimed at those feature phone users who want to access the internet using the handset. On the other hand, the budget smartphone with 4G VoLTE, Bharat Two, will boot on Android and will be integrated with the digital wallet services for payment purposes. But the exact version of Android that it will be based on remains unknown as yet. Both the phones will be launched sometime in April, claim the sources.

