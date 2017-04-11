Micromax Bharat 1 VoLTE-enabled feature priced at Rs. 1,999 expected soon

ndian smartphone manufacturer, Micromax is all set to launch the Micromax Bharat 1 4G within a month's time. The company's cheapest 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone will carry a price tag of mere Rs. 1,999.

"Bharat 1 will hit the market in the next four weeks," said Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax in an interview. As of now, not much is known about the handset, but it will run on a Java-based operating system. The company had recently introduced a Dual SIM, Android-run smartphone named Bharat 2, which also offers 4G VoLTE support.

While the company is yet to put an official price tag on the device, it is available in online stores, ranging from Rs. 2,999 to Rs. 3,499.

Talking about the specifications, the Bharat 2 ships with a 4-inch display with the resolution of 800 x 480 pixels and a polycarbonate body.

Under its hood, the device is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum (SC9832) processor teamed with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of default storage. This storage space is further expandable up to 32GB via a MicroSD card slot. On the software front, it runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

Camera-wise, the Bharat 2 features a 2-MP rear snapper with LED flash, while on the front there is a 0.3-megapixel camera with VGA resolution.

The device packs a 1300mAh Li-Ion removable battery inside to keep the lights on.

The connectivity options onboard include 4G VoLTE support, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 4.0, Wifi-802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot, GPS, a microUSB port and Accelerometer.