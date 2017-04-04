Micromax Bharat 2 with 4G available at Rs. 3,499

Micromax is now in the headlines for its upcoming budget offerings - Bharat 1 feature phone and Bharat 2 smartphone, both 4G VoLTE. Going by the reports, these devices are expected to be priced at Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999 respectively.

A few days back, we came across a listing of the Micromax Bharat 2 on an online retailer at a price of Rs. 2,999. The company is rumored to sell the smartphone via both online and offline stores. Now, it looks like the offline availability of the Bharat 2 has started without much fanfare. We say this as @MaheshTelecom has tweeted that the Bharat 2 is available offline at Rs. 3,499 while its MRP is Rs. 3,750.

The Twitter user has also posted photos of the smartphone's box that reveal the possible specifications and design. Going by the same, the Micromax Bharat 2 is said to arrive with a 4-inch display with WVGA 480p resolution and make use of a quad-core Spreadtrum (SC9832) processor. It is said to feature 512MB RAM and 4GB of memory capacity that can be expanded up to 32GB using a micro SD card.

Fueled by Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the budget smartphone from Micromax is likely to feature a 2MP main snapper along with LED flash and a VGA selfie camera as well. The connectivity features are said to include 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth. A 1300mAh battery is listed to power the smartphone from within.

Whatever it is, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Micromax regarding the offline availability of the smartphone and its possible pricing.