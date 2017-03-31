Micromax Bharat 2 with 4G VoLTE spotted online at Rs 2,999

Lately, we have been hearing about the upcoming Micromax launches with 4G VoLTE support. The company is rumored to be working on a feature phone with 4G support likely dubbed Bharat 1 and a smartphone dubbed Bharat 2.

While there are not many details known about these Micromax phones so far, the pricing of the budget smartphone has been tipped by an online retailer. We say this as the Micromax Bharat Q402, a budget Android smartphone has been listed on one of the online retailers in India for Rs. 2,999. The listing shows the device in the Gold color variant with a 'Coming Soon' caption. There is no mention on the release date.

Going by the listing on the retailer website, the Bharat 2 from Micromax would feature a 4-inch WVGA display with a resolution of 480 x 800 pixels. The processor operating under its hood is shown to be a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor paired with 512MB RAM and 4GB default memory capacity. This storage can be expanded up to 32GB using a micro SD card.

Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Micromax smartphone is claimed to have a 2MP main snapper with LED flash and a VGA front facer as well. The connectivity features on board include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and dual SIM support. The battery capacity is meager at 1300mAh.

If the Bharat 2 is launched at this price tag, then it will surely create a tough competition in the entry-level smartphone segment with its pricing. Let's wait for the launch to know more.

