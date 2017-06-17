Micromax Bharat 2 sales cross 500,000 units in 50 days

In April, Micromax announced its budget Android smartphone dubbed Bharat 2 with 4G VoLTE connectivity at a price of Rs. 3,499. Now, the company claims that they have managed to sell over half a million that is 500,000 units of the Bharat 2 in the country in just 50 days.

Shubhodip Pal, the Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer at Micromax commented that they are working consistently in order to technology accessible to all their users. Besides the Bharat 2, the company is also working on another 4G VoLTE enabled budget smartphone dubbed Bharat 2. The device is expected to run on Android Go, a lightweight OS that was announced at the Google I/O 2017.

He further added that the company has achieved this sale figure for the Bharat 2 as they have strengthened their distribution network reaching around 60,000 outlets across the country. It is said that they expect the Bharat series to contribute to over 40% of the company's portfolio.

Micromax Bharat 2 specs

To remind you of the specifications of the Micromax Bharat 2, the smartphone boasts of a 4-inch WVGA display with a resolution of 480x800 pixels. Under its hood, the device is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of default storage space. This storage can be expanded further up to 32GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Bharat 2 sports a 2MP rear snapper with LED flash and a VGA selfie camera. The other goodies on board the Micromax smartphone are dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Android 6.0 Marshmallow and a 1300mAh battery.