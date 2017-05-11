Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) with Gorilla Glass 5 launched for Rs. 11,999

Micromax was once the market leader in India and the credits go to the iconic Canvas lineup of smartphones. Today, at a launch event, the company unveiled a new smartphone in the Canvas lineup with the launch of the Canvas 2 (2017).

Micromax claims that this is an unbreakable smartphone. The device is priced at Rs. 11,999 and is the most affordable Corning Gorilla Glass 5 equipped smartphone in the market. The company highlights that the glass used on this phone is highly resistant to damage and scratches caused by sharp objects. Furthermore, Micromax offers free screen replacement for a year in case of any damage.

The Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) will go on sale today. The smartphone features a fingerprint sensor at the front below the display. Talking about the other specifications, the Canvas 2 (2017) comes with a 5-inch HD 720p display with 2.5D curved glass and makes use of a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage under its hood. The internal storage can be expanded by 64GB using a microSD card.

When it comes to the imaging department, the Micromax smartphone bestows a 13MP main snapper with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera as well. There is support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and dual SIM card slots. A 3050mAh battery powers the smartphone from within offering enough backup and Android 7.0 Nougat OS comes out of the box.

In addition to these specifications, the Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) comes with unbeatable free data and calling benefits. We say this as Airtel offers free 1GB of 4G data per day and unlimited free calling for a year with this smartphone.