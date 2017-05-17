Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) sale debuts today at Rs. 11,999; bundles free Airtel 4G data for 1 year

Micromax came up with the Canvas 2 (2017) in the last week. The domestic player priced the smartphone at Rs. 11,999 with an aim to gain the lost market share.

The Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) will go on sale starting from today through the offline stores pan India. The device has been launched in two color variants - Champagne and Chrome. The original Canvas 2 smartphone was launched in 2012. It was one of the best-selling offerings from the stable of Micromax that made the brand a popular one in the country.

The Canvas 2 (2017) is expected to bring back to the glory to the smartphone maker as it is loaded with an array of enticing offers. The device comes with one year of screen replacement from the date of activation.

Also, Micromax has teamed up with Airtel to give free data and calls offer to the users of the smartphone. Going by the same, users will can unlimited calls to any network and 1GB 4G data per day for one year. This offer is applicable to both the new and existing Airtel prepaid subscribers.

Detailing on the specifications front, the Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) is fitted with a 5-inch HD 720p display topped with the durable Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. At the core of the handset, there is a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 16GB of default memory capacity. This storage space can be expanded up to 64GB with the help of a micro SD card.

The imaging department of the Canvas 2 (2017) comprises of a 13MP main snapper at the rear with auto focus, 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture and modes such as Bokeh effect, HDR,and panorama. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie snapper on board. The other goodies of this Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, and a 3050mAh battery.