Micromax Canvas 2 to get 1 year free 4G service: Bharti Airtel

An interesting news has been announced by telecom major Bharti Airtel for Micromax fans. The telecom company is said to offer one year free 4G service to the Micromax Canvas 2 users along with unlimited calling.

Just yesterday, Micromax has launched a dual SIM 4G VoLTE Canvas 2 for Rs. 11,999 and now the Airtel-Micromax tie up came up with an amazing offer for the buyers. The buyers will get 1GB of 4G data per day and also 400 minutes of calling every day for one whole year within the network in India. The call offer has a weekly limit of 1,500 minutes.

Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax says, "Micromax Canvas 2 will come with one year of unlimited Airtel to Airtel calling, unlimited data at no extra cost for both existing and new Airtel customers."

The phone has already been out for sale by the company and will be sold only through offline retail stores. Regarding this, Sen says, "We will sell this phone offline only because offline buyers are looking for something more. With this phone, we are offering them 1 Year of screen replacement and 30-day smartphone replacement."

To speak about the specs, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor and houses a battery of 3,050 mAh capacity. With 3GB RAM and 16 GB native storage, the phone runs on Android Nougat.

The internal storage can further be expanded up to 64GB using a microSD card. On the optical part, this Micromax smartphone bestows a 13MP primary camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie shooter.

