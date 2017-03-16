Micromax Canvas Mega 2 Plus Q426+ with 4G VoLTE launched at Rs. 7,499

Micromax Canvas Mega 2 was launched in May 2016 and now it gets a successor. The company has now come up with its successor dubbed Micromax Canvas Mega 2 Plus Q426+ boasting improved specifications.

The Canvas Mega 2 Plus Q426+ flaunts a 6-inch qHD IPS display and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor powered by 2GB RAM and 16GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded further using a micro SD card. Based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, this device features an 8MP main snapper with autofocus and LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera. There is dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE and a 3,000mAh battery.

Micromax has priced the Canvas Mega 2 Plus Q426+ at Rs. 7,499. Given that there are many other devices in the market with a lower price tag and better specs, the competition for this device going to be intense. We say this as the qHD resolution of 960 x 540 pixels is hardly seen in smartphones these days. And, it is a very low resolution given the 6-inch screen size of the phone. The addition of 4G VoLTE is a good move, but it has become a mandatory feature in the current era.

It has been announced in the Black color variant. Interested users can grab hold of the Micromax Canvas Mega 2 Plus Q426+ from the offline stores for now. The online sales of this device is expected to debut in the coming days.