Micromax Dual 5 to hit the Indian market today

Micromax Dual 5, the company's first smartphone to feature a rear dual camera setup is going on sale in India today. Priced at Rs. 24,999, the phone will be available in Micromax's online store, Flipkart and offline stores as well.

The main highlight of the device is its rear dual camera setup. It flaunts two 13-MP Sony IMX258 sensors at the back. One of these sensors has a monochrome lens while the other one has RGB lens. The smartphone sports another 13-MP snapper with LED Flash for selfies and video calls. Talking about other specifications, Micromax Dual 5 is said to be made from a single slab of aircraft-grade aluminum.

It features an additional customizable key along with the integration of a panic button. The device sports a 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved display with the resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a 100 percent NTSC color gamut.

Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 MSM8976 SoC teamed with 4GB of RAM. Storage-wise, it has an internal storage of 128 GB, which can be further expanded with a microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration. The smartphone packs a 3200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

Run on Android 6.0.1 version, Micromax Dual 5 ships with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel that is said to recognize prints in up to 0.2 seconds.Connectivity suite offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C.