Micromax emerges as the second largest handset brand in Russia: Counterpoint

According to the latest research by Counterpoint, Indian smartphone maker Micromax emerged as the second largest handset brand in Russia capturing a market share of 10 percent, while smartphone shipments in Russia grew 6 percent annually during Q1 2017 but declined 42 percent sequentially.

Commenting on the results, Associate Director, Tarun Pathak said, "2017 started off on a positive note compared to the same period in 2016, when a market was still recovering from the recession that started in late 2014. Although a clear recovery in consumer spending is yet to be seen, the increase in the smartphone market is an indication that consumers are starting to invest in purchasing new smartphones. This also led to new handset vendors targeting the Russia market as part of their global expansion."

The report said that Samsung led both overall and smartphone segment with market share of 21 percent and 31 percent respectively and Apple was the second largest smartphone brand in Russia with a market share of 12 percent by volume. However, iPhones 5S still captured a fourth of Apple shipments.

Research Associate, Minakshi Sharma further added, "In Q1 2017, the average selling prices of smartphones in Russia increased 5 percent YoY and 16 percent sequentially due to an increased mix of mid-end smartphones. In addition, existing Chinese smartphone brands are expanding their operations in Russia by offering competitive specifications at attractive prices. This is helping them to secure distribution tie-ups within the country."

The report added that Huawei was the leading Chinese smartphone brand with a market share of 9 percent followed by ZTE with 4 percent. Both Huawei and ZTE were among top five smartphone players in Russia capturing the third and fourth places respectively.

It also noted LTE capable smartphones contributed 71 percent of total smartphone shipments in Q1 2017 meanwhile the LTE smartphone segment in Russia increased by almost 64 percent YoY and MediaTek embedded smartphones contributed to almost 39 percent of total smartphone shipments.

Apple and Samsung captured over 95 percent market share in the segment, the report pointed out.