Micromax Evok Note and Evok Power launched: Price, specs and more

Earlier we reported that the popular Indian smartphone manufacturer Micromax was expanding its presence not only in offline stores but to the on-line segment of the industry as well. We also said that the company had now partnered with Flipkart for the sale of Evok series smartphones that the company was announcing soon.

However, while it has just been a day after we reported such case, Micromax has now officially launched its new Evok series smartphones. Dubbed as the Evok Power and Evok Note these smartphones are in the budget category and have been priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 9,499 respectively.

SEE ALSO: Micromax Bharat 2 with 4G VoLTE announced: Specs, price, features and more

Besides, commenting on the launch, Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax stated, "With the launch of the new Evok series, we further strengthen our resolve to offer the best products to consumers at competitive price points. Through our exclusive partnership with Flipkart in the past, we have very successfully expanded the overall entry-level smartphone market and created a favorable impact in the e-commerce channel. Our new Evok Series will yet again showcase our commitment to empowering consumers and at the same time introducing more people to the best of the connected world."

In any case, let's look at what the smartphones have to offer.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Micromax Evok Power The Evok Power has a unique anti-shock design. While these days we see more of a metal unibody design in most of the devices, typically the Chinese smartphones but this smartphone has a rubberized strip running on its sides. Well, this should help consumers have a strong grip over the phone and at the same time this feature should make the phone resistant to accidental drops and resulting damages. That being said, the smartphone features a 5-inch HD display with a 2.5D scratchless curved glass on top. The Evok Power is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor which is paired with 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. SEE ALSO: Micromax Dual 5 launched: Competition for Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus and more As for the cameras, the Evok Power sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone has a removable rear panel, but surprisingly the 4,000mAh battery is non-removable. Other features include a rear fingerprint sensor and support for 4G with VoLTE. On the software front, the Evok Power runs Android Marshmallow. Micromax Evok Note Coming to the Evok Note, this smartphone feels and looks more premium compared to Evok Poer. Moreover, Micromax Evok Note features metal unibody architecture. The smartphone comes with a bigger 5.5-inch full HD display and also boasts 2.5D glass on top as well. The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz MediaTek (MT6753) octa-core processor and is paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone has 32GB of internal storage which can be further expanded via MicroSD card. The Evok Note is armed with a 13-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and LED flash. The smartphone sports a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Further, the smartphone comes with a fingerprint sensor which is embedded into the home button on the front panel. Connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 are present in the smartphone. The Evok Note will also come with Secure Space feature for dual profiles. Availibility Well, significantly these smartphones will be available online exclusively through Flipkart. It is expected to be available from April 12.