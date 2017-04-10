Micromax Evok series smartphones to be Flipkart exclusive

It looks like the popular local smartphone manufacturer Micromax is coming up with a better strategy for the sale of its new smartphones. Considering the recent reports about the company, it seems that Micromax is expanding its presence not only in offline stores but to the on-line segment of the industry as well.

As such, the company has now partnered with Flipkart. The partnership comes as Micromax is gearing up to launch Evok series smartphones soon. Moreover, Micromax has hinted that these will be budget smartphones which have been designed and developed exclusively to be sold through the online channel. Moreover, the company has hinted that the upcoming smartphones will be priced between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000.

SEE ALSO: Micromax Bharat 2 with 4G VoLTE announced: Specs, price, features and more

However, there are very few details about the upcoming smartphones as of now. We only know that the new series will include smartphones which are the Evok Note and Evok Power. Further, according to a report from BGR, the smartphones will be made available starting April 12.

On the other hand, by collaborating with Flipkart, the company will be extensively making use of the strong consumer insights and at the same time, the company will build products based on those data. The company plans to build the ultimate product for the Indian consumers. Besides as online sales have had huge success and impact, Micromax may be aiming to fully leverage its strong brand positioning in the Indian market as an affordable smartphone maker. And thus will be introducing its online-only smartphone range in the budget category.

SEE ALSO: Micromax Dual 5 to hit the Indian market today

Micromax CMO Subhajit Sen while talking to BGR has also stated that there are high chances of other devices from the company that will be made exclusive for the online sales. Apart from the upcoming smartphones, existing line of smartphones will most likely be also made available online he said.