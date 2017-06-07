Micromax partners with Affle to deliver better mobile ad experiences to its users

Micromax has just announced that it has entered into an exclusive data partnership with Affle a 'Mobile Audience Intelligence and Analytics' platform company. With this move, Micromax is aiming to help deliver superior audience intelligence and blended native advertising solutions to over 60 million users in India.

The partnership will allow Affle to leverage its Data Management Platform (mTraction) and ad optimization platform (MAAS) to deliver data-driven content and ad experiences to Micromax users. With this collaboration, Micromax will be delivering a much greater user experience backed by robust analytics and insights.

Announcing this partnership, Anuj Kumar, Co-founder, and MD Affle said "We are very happy to have Micromax join in as a marquee partner for our DMP and native ads platform. We strongly believe that the next phase of digital advertising growth would be driven by making content and advertising more engaging backed by robust audience analytics. We are already seeing a lot of excitement amongst top marketers and publishers for our Micromax related platform offerings and expect that to grow significantly over time."

Apart from these two companies, the tie-up will also allow marketers to create a unique proposition to generate higher ROI from the targeted advertising opportunities blended within the native handset experience.

However, Micromax seems to be getting its strategies right and is moving on with the current trends. Currently, Native advertising has been said to be the new frontier in mobile advertising, with its potential to engage readers surpassing that of traditional print ads.

On a similar note, Shubhodip Pal, CMCO Micromax has stated, "These are exciting times for the smartphone industry and we see our role evolving from being a handset player to delivering relevant and personalized experiences to our users. We are thus very excited to announce this partnership with Affle as it helps us to maximize returns from a new and growing revenue stream while enhancing the experience for our users."

All in all, this partnership will help create one the highest impact propositions available for marketers for digital outreach in India. With the twin strengths of rich user insights based targeting and blended experience, this opportunity is expected to deliver very well to the objectives of scale, relevance, and effectiveness for top digital marketers.