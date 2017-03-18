Micromax plans to sell 5 to 6 million Bharat smartphones

With an aim to give a tough fight to the Chinese and domestic smartphone makers, Micromax is planning to sell 5-6 million units of its upcoming Bharat 1 4G VoLTE smartphones in the country in the next 5-6 months, the company's chief marketing officer Shubhajit Sen told ET.

Sen said that the handset maker is in talks with telecom operators regarding collaboration for these devices. "We are working on technologies which would be of high interest to the operators in India."

The company is planning to launch Bharat 2 in about two weeks, while Bharat 1 will be launched post the launch of Bharat 2. Micromax will also launch Bharat 3.

However, he refused to divulge the details.

SEE ALSO:Idea Cellular offers same price for data recharges

Bharat 1 the first 4G VoLTE feature phone is going to be priced at Rs 3,000 and Bharat 2 is going to be priced below Rs 3,000 and with approval by Google.

He said, "we're seeing a spike in demand for 4G VoLTE feature phones. On the other hand, Bharat 2 is going to totally disrupt the entry-level smartphone segment", adding that a lot of demand will be coming from the tier-II and III cities.

Recently, the government has also asked Indian mobile handset maker to launch or to come up with 4G VoLTE devices less than Rs 2,000.

The company is also planning to invest Rs. 600 crore over the next three years to expand its consumer durable portfolio and it is also aiming to garner 60-65 percent of its business from mobile phones by 2020.

Micromax is at No.3 smartphone player in Russia, however, the brand is no longer in the list top five ranking charts over 2016 in India.