Micromax teases smartphone with dual-lens camera setup; imminent launch possible

Lately, Micromax is hitting the tech headlines as it is prepping to unveil a new smartphone and a 4G enabled feature phone. Earlier, one of the leaks revealed that the company is working on a dual-lens camera phone. Now there is a kind of confirmation regarding the same.

Micromax has started teasing the upcoming smartphone on its Twitter handle with a GIF. The teaser has a caption reading, "Cannot Overlook". In the caption, the letter O in both the words are highlighted in such a way that it tips the dual-lens camera setup. If this is true, the upcoming phone would be the company's first smartphone to arrive with a dual-lens camera setup that is becoming a common feature.

A few days back, Micromax was claimed to be in plans to launch a new series known as Bharat. Under its lineup, the company will unveil budget phones as well as a premium phone. The high-end phone is likely believed to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

In addition to this, a report from IndiaToday revealed that the Micromax phone will feature a USB Type-C port and not a micro USB port for data transfer and charging. There is support for fast charging in this smartphone. If the existing rumors and speculations are anything to go by, the budget phones to be launched in the Bharat series will have basic specs such as Spreadtrm SoC and could be priced around Rs. 3,500. Besides the basic aspects, these phones will support 4G LTE.

When it comes to the alleged launch date of the dual-lens camera smartphone from Micromax, we believe that it could be unveiled late this month or early next month.

