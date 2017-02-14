Is Micromax prepping a dual-lens camera smartphone?

Micromax was once dominating the Indian smartphone arena surpassing the global leaders such as Samsung. This situation changed with the intense competition brought in by the Chinese brands. Now, it appears like Micromax is planning to get back the lost grip in the smartphone arena with its upcoming launches.

Well, as per a report by PhoneRadar, Micromax is prepping a dual-lens camera smartphone. If this report turns out to be true, this smartphone will be the company's first offering to arrive with a dual-lens camera setup at its rear. The smartphone is alleged to sport a 13MP and a 5MP camera sensor at its rear along with dual tone LED flash. Also, the report reveals that this upcoming Micromax smartphone could be priced competitively in the sub Rs. 15,000 price bracket.

Going by the rumored specifications, the upcoming Micromax smartphone might be bestowed with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display along with 2.5D glass on top. Unde its hood, the smartphone is said to feature an octa-core MediaTek processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage capacity that can be expanded further using the hybrid card slot. Expected to boot Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, this dual-lens camera Micromax smartphone is likely to support 4G VoLTE and feature a 5MP front facer with LED flash.

As of now, the other details that this Micromax smartphone might be launched with remain unknown. We can expect further details about this smartphone to surface online in the coming days. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about this Micromax smartphone in the making.