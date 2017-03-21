Micromax smartphone with dual rear camera setup to be launched on March 29

Since the past few weeks, Micromax has been teasing the launch of a smartphone with the dual rear camera setup. Now, the company has sent out invites for an event slated to happen on March 29. Maybe, we can get to see this phone launching at the event next week.

The roar will silence the noise. Block your date to see the #Extraordinary pic.twitter.com/eYYdnaVhTg — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) March 21, 2017

Micromax has posted a GIF on its Twitter page and also sent media invites for the launch of a smartphone on March 29. This makes us come to a conclusion that the company might unveil the dual camera phone next week. The GiF shows a whirlpool of numbers that ends with the date March 29, 2017. We will get to know more details of this Micromax phone including its specifications, pricing, and availability next week.

Going by the existing rumors, a phone with the model number Micromax E4815 (F260) had surfaced in China in February. This phone is likely to arrive with a 13MP main snapper and a 5MP secondary camera at its rear. The secondary lens is likely to capture the depth of field information. The rear of the alleged phone has a sticker revealing the presence of an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T paired with Mali T860 graphics unit.

Also Read: Micromax teases smartphone with dual-lens camera setup

Up front, the Micromax device in question might feature a 5MP selfie camera with flash as well. There seems to be a fingerprint sensor at the front of the phone. We expect this phone to arrive with impressive specifications and features on board to compete with the other devices that exist in the market.

Source