Micromax Spark Vdeo launched, features 4.5-inch display, 4G VoLTE support

Micromax has expanded its Spark series by launching the new Spark Vdeo smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 4,499,the budget smartphone ships with a 4G VoLTE support and will be sold exclusively on Snapdeal from today.

Being a part of the Vdeo series, it comes preloaded with the Google Duo App. The model is available in only a Gold color variant and has a simple design with both the volume and power button situated on the right edge. While the Micro-USB port and 3.3mm audio jack are placed at the bottom edge, the speaker is housed at the back. The Micromax logo is located at the back just below the camera.

The device comes with a 4.5-inch (480x854 pixels) FWVGA IPS display and has dual-SIM slots. Powered by a 1.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon (unspecified) quad-core processor teamed with 1GB of RAM, the Micromax Spark Vdeo runs on Android Marshmallow.

Storage-wise, it has 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded through a microSD slot (up to 32GB).In terms of optics, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The Micromax Spark Vdeo packs an 1800mAh battery that can last up to 150 hours.

Connectivity suite offers 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and FM radio. Weighing 140 grams, the device's dimensions are at 133.8x67.5x10mm.

The device has 12 months of brand warranty and supports text in 12 regional languages. Besides the Google Duo App, the Micromax Spark Vdeo also has pre-installed features like Doze and App Standby.

