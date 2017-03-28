Micromax teases dual camera smartphone before tomorrow's launch

After taking a short break, Micromax is all set to launch a new device tomorrow. The Indian smartphone manufacturer has been posting promotional teasers online since the past few weeks. While the company has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming device, the teasers quite clearly suggest that it is going be a dual camera smartphone.

The latest teaser from the company shows a mathematical calculation of 13 cubed which equals to 2197. Then the number gets shuffled revealing the date for the upcoming event. Micromax had already started sending out media invites from the last week. The teasers also hint that the phone will come with 4G VoLTE support, Google Duo video calling, support for 12 regional languages, etc.

As of now, there have not been many official revelations regarding the upcoming dual camera smartphone. However, a Micromax smartphone with the model number 'Micromax E4815' was spotted online, which boasts a dual camera setup.

Some of its specifications, as well as a couple of images, were also disclosed. Chances are this might be the same phone that is going to be unveiled on March 29.

As per the alleged specifications, the Micromax smartphone will sport the dual-camera module with a LED flashlight at the back. One of the sensors could be a 13-megapixel sensor and the other could be a 5-megapixel. It will have a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The device will ship with a metal unibody design and a 5.5 inch IPS display.

Powered by a 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek (MT6750T) processor, the smartphone will probably have 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with expandable storage support. As per the rumors, it will also pack a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button.