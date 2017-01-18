Micromax Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4 launched officially; prices start at Rs. 5,749

Micromax, the domestic mobile brand today extended its successful Vdeo range of smartphones with the launch of 2 new models, the Vdeo 3, and Vdeo 4.

Akin to the other phones in the Vdeo series, both the smartphones offer support for 4G VoLTE and comes pre-loaded with Google Duo app. Also, the phone comes with a pre-bundled Reliance Jio SIM, which offers three months of unlimited free data and voice calling option to all the Vdeo users.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax Informatics said, "Last month post the launch of Vdeo 1 and Vdeo 2 smartphones, we received a phenomenal response from our consumers.

The Vdeo range of smartphones are designed keeping in mind the basic needs that Indian consumers demand from their smartphones.

They are fully loaded with best-in-class features for an entry level Smartphone - including 4G VoLTE, Android Marshmallow, great battery performance, HD Display and housed in a premium and stylish metal body.

We truly believe that these feature, coupled with free internet connectivity with the pre-bundled Reliance Jio SIM is a compelling proposition that will accelerate the switch from feature phones to Smartphones."

"Our leadership position and strong brand equity has allowed Micromax, for the first time in the industry, to bring together key players in the eco-system to deliver a complete solution for our consumers," he added.

Coming to the specs of the device, the Micromax Vdeo 3 features a 5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage space. It runs Android Marshmallow 6.0 out-of-the-box. The smartphones also sport a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. A 2,000 mAh battery provides the fuel for the device.

On the other hand, the Micromax Vdeo 4 features a 5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB ROM. In the camera front, the smartphone features an 8MP primary camera with a 2MP front-facing camera and is backed a 4000 mAh battery.

