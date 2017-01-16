Micromax Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4 with 4G VoLTE support made official in India

Micromax, the home-grown smartphone manufacturer had launched an all new Vdeo series of smartphones last month. The highlight of these smartphones was the support for 4G VoLTE at affordable prices. Now, adding two more smartphones to the lineup, the company had listed Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4 on its official website.

Like the previous models, both of the upcoming smartphones offer support for 4G VoLTE out-of-the-box and come with Google’s Duo (a video call app) pre-installed. As mentioned earlier, the official listing reveals both the Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4. However, the entire specifications of the former are still under the wraps.

The listing reveals that the Vdeo 3 has a 5-inch shatter-proof display with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass technology. The Vdeo 4, on the other hand, features a 5-inch HD display and comes with a 1.1GHz Snapdragon 210 chipset teamed with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage space which is expandable up to 32GB. It also has an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing camera. The entire package is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Both the Micromax Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4 run Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. The pricing and availability details of the smartphone are currently unavailable.