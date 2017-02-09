Micromax Vdeo 5 available for sale in India at Rs. 6,749 alongwith a free Reliance Jio SIM

Launching the Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4, Micromax now makes the latest Vdeo 5 available for sale in India. Te recall, Vdeo 5 was spotted on the official Micromax website days back with full specifications, and now the company reveals the price as well.

Micromax Vdeo 5 is now up for sale in an Indian online retails, which as Mobile Indian reports shows the complete specifications along with the price tag, images of the handset and other offers available with the device.

As per the Indian online retail store, Vdeo 5 is available at a price tag of Rs. 6,749 and comes packed with a Reliance Jio SIM offering free and unlimited data and voice call service until March 31.

About the specifications, the Micromax device sports a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Vdeo 5 is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage capacity which can be further expanded up to 32GB.

Further about the optics, the Micromax Vdeo 5 features an 8MP rear camera set along with LED flash, whereas in the front the device fits a 5MP selfie shooter. Not only that, the smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and will be backed by a 3300mAh battery.

For further details on the Micromax Vdeo 5