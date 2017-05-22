Micromax X1i, the Nokia 3310 clone is priced at Rs. 1,199

Last week, HMD quietly released the Nokia 3310 (2017) in India at a price of Rs. 3,310. With many entry-level Android smartphones being offered at this price point, many people might refrain from buying a feature phone with 2G connectivity paying a little over Rs. 3,000.

Since the past few months, we have come across many such feature phones those are all set to be released in India. One such feature phone that has been hitting the web is Nokia 3310. Even the domestic player Micromax was expected to launch a feature phone with 4G compatibility dubbed Bharat 1 but the device has not made its way into the market.

Now, it looks like Micromax has come up with a Nokia 3310 clone called Micromax X1i. This device is tipped to be priced at Rs. 1,199 in the country.

Key specs of Micromax X1i The Micromax X1i is listed on Amazon India as ‘Currently Unavailable'. The device is listed with key specs such as a 2.4-inch display with a resolution of 320×240 pixels. The device has an alphanumeric keypad, a VGA rear camera, 32MB internal storage that can be expanded up to 8GB, dual SIM support, a 1300mAh battery and 2G support. Other features The Micromax X1i is seen to have SOS emergency calling feature on long pressing the button 5 on the keypad. This is one of the mandatory features to be included in the mobile phones in India. Also, it comes with 100 days replacement warranty, shows the image. There is FM radio and auto call recording as well. Also read: Reasons to buy and not to buy the Nokia 3310 (2017) Availability While the Micromax X1i is said to be available offline at Rs. 1,199, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the same. Also, the Amazon India listing does not reveal the exact price of the feature phone.