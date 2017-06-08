Microsoft Surface Mobile to support Surface Pen and 'on-table' projection

Microsoft Surface Phone has been making rounds on the internet for quite a long time. Recently, there were reports based on the latest patents speculated that it could be a foldable phone.

Now, the mobile efforts taken by Microsoft have emerged online giving us an idea of what we can expect from this smartphone that is in the making. The information regarding the Microsoft Surface Phone has surfaced on Microsoft's official account on the Chinese YouTube-like video sharing platform, Bilibili. The video spotted by the Twitter-based tipster Walking Cat has revealed some interesting details.

It will be the Surface Mobile

While the previous rumors point out at the moniker Microsoft Surface Phone, the recent leak mentions that it will be called Microsoft Surface Mobile. The device is expected to be launched in two variants with the codenames Surface Peking and Surface Slavonia. We can expect these variants to be different in terms of technical specs.

Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC tipped

The Surface Mobile is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon processor from Qualcomm, but the exact SoC used by the device remains unknown as yet. There are contradictory reports that are making the rounds all over the internet. Some leaks claim that the device might feature a Snapdragon 835 SoC while some reports point out at the use of the mid-range Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Surface Pen support

The reports do not end here. There are leaks that the Microsoft Surface Mobile will support Surface Pen. If this turns out to be true, this will be the USP of the device in the making.

On-tablet projection in Continuum mode

The latest leak also suggests that the Microsoft Surface Mobile will arrive with 'on-table' projection ability in the Continuum mode. There is no mention on how the same will work, but it is claimed that the device can be propped up to 185 degrees. The projection capability is likely to last for an hour as it can drain the battery and cause overheating.