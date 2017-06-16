This is how Microsoft CShell might look like on Windows Phone

Until now, Windows 10 appears different on different devices such as laptops, smartphones and Xbox consoles. The appearance of the platform varies with the shell it runs on.

It looks like Windows is prepping to change this scenario by building an adaptive shell. Going by the recent report by an Italian site, Aggiornamenti Lumia, Windows is working on CShell that will unify the experience irrespective of the device it is running on. The source has revealed a set of new images that shows the CShell running on a Windows Phone. The image shows that the interface looks like what is seen on a desktop.

Start Menu One of the images show the Start Screen with the features including resizing, ability to turn on and off and set the tile dimension to large. There appears to be an option to uninstall an app from the start menu itself. Notification Center Another image shows the presence of an important area, which is the notification or action center. This one looks exactly like the one that can be seen on a PC. There are options to turn on and off Bluetooth, WiFi, Airplane Mode and the quick action buttons are now at the bottom. Keyboard Even the keyboard seems to be different. The emoticons appear cleaner and the overall graphics seem to have been updated. The CShell is also seen running in the landscape mode. Explorer The CShell is believed to bring about improvements to the Explorer that the users will appreciate. It is seen in the screenshots that the old steps of saving a file are eliminated. The file name can be directly set from the Windows Explorer and saved in one step. Settings In the Settings menu, there seem to be some new video settings that are included in the CShell build.