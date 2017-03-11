Microsoft to launch a Windows phone in 2017, but it’s not the mythical Surface phone

Microsoft is making a comeback to smartphone market this year but we are not very excited by the news. This is due to the fast that the upcoming handset from tech giant is not going to be much anticipated Surface phone.

As reported by Windowsunited.de, the company will launch a smartphone this year with features matching the mythical Surface phone such as first elements and functions of the Cshell, but it will be still limited to apps from the Windows Store.

We believe that Microsoft wants to make sure that the company doesn't want to lose the battle this time from the competition-the Android and iOS devices. The Redmond based tech giant is prepping up to deliver an all new one-of-its mobile user experience. As noted, Microsoft Surface phone will be a high-end Windows device that will offer PC like experience in a compact form factor.

Having said that, the news about its new tentative launch date might disappoint the Windows fans who were eagerly waiting for its launch this year. But they might be happy to find out that the upcoming Windows phone might not be an ordinary Windows device but a high-end Windows smartphone.

Recently we came across a leak suggesting design and possible specifications of the phone. However with the reports, we believe that's the leaked information was of the upcoming Windows phone to launch this year.

As per the previous leaks, the upcoming Windows Phone might feature the USB Type-C port as well, which is slowly becoming a norm in smartphones. Diving into the earlier leaked specifications of Surface Phone, we might see a 5.5-inch Quad HD display on the phone. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

As far as the camera is concerned, the phone will come with a 23MP rear camera with Carl Zeiss lens. And an 8MP front-facing camera will be seen up front for selfies and video calling stuff. There are no details regarding the battery and release date as well.