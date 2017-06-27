Microsoft Lumia 960, unreleased flagship phone’s images are out

Microsoft is now far behind the others in the smartphone race. The company signed the deal with Nokia years back with the aim of having its own hardware and software that work together.

Unfortunately, things didn't work as intended by Microsoft. The company's smartphone business was not successful. The recent reports that are making rounds on the internet do point out that the Redmond-based company is still having plans regarding a device based on Windows Phone. The Surface Phone aka Surface Mobile rumored to be in the works is a proof.

There is no denying of the fact that Microsoft has launched several noteworthy and best-selling devices such as Lumia 520, Lumia 1320, etc. Though the company was speculated to launch the flagship Lumia 960 as the successor to the Lumia 950, it did not come to fruition. While the device was in the making, the Lumia lineup of smartphones was discontinued and the Lumia 960 never saw the light of the day.

In the last week, we came across a few photos of the Lumia 960 and now more images of the unreleased smartphone have hit the web, thanks to a report by Playfuldroid.

Display is missing The recent images of the Lumia 960 do not show the display of the smartphone. In fact, the display appears to be missing the prototype units look raw. PureView camera at its rear The prototype of the alleged Lumia 960 shows that the device features a large 20MP PureView camera sensor at its rear. Also, the display is believed to be a QHD 1440p panel. And, the device is believed to have used the Snapdragon 820 SoC. Highlight features The device is question from Microsoft appears to have aluminum body and stereo front-facing speakers. These are the ones that distinguish it from its predecessor - Lumia 950.